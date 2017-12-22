MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving students at a Delaware middle school.

As students at Louis L. Redding Middle School head out for their holiday break, allegations of a sexual assault inside one of their buildings are on top of the minds of many.

“As a parent, it’s scary, it’s really scary,” said Kory Griffith.

The Appoquinimink School District has kept tight-lipped on exactly what happened and when.

Delaware State Police only confirmed that they are investigating a sexual assault. The reported incident happened on Dec. 19.

Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation, only minors were involved and that there have been no arrests.

School officials say they were notified of the incident on Tuesday. They sent an email to parents, reading in part, “At the request of the Delaware State Police, the school and district have agreed to refrain from releasing any further information at this time, other than to express our deep concern for all involved.”

However, some parents want more answers.

“It would be kind of nice to know what happened, but I understand the privacy act and privacy policy, but it would be nice to know more,” said Griffith.

School officials say they plan to tell parents more information about the incident once the investigation is complete.