PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The relatives of a former Academy of Natural Sciences explorer who died in 1945 will make a multi-million dollar donation to the institution as part of his legacy.

The endowment will pay for watershed research and a postdoctoral fellowship.

Brooke Dolan II explored China and Tibet and some of the of specimens he collected are currently on display at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel.

“Back in the 1930s and 40s, Dolan, he was kind of a colorful character who explored Tibet. He was affiliated with the Academy of Natural Sciences, he sent specimens back for our use,” said Roland Wall, Director of the Patrick Center for Environmental Research at the Academy.

He says $3 million has been donated by the explorer’s family.

“The first $500,000 will be given over the next 10 years at a rate of $50,000 a year, and we will match. That funding will be used to hire a position here to work in the field of watershed ecology,” said Wall.

He says, after that, the family will fund the final $2.5 million of the Dolan Fund for Innovative Water Research.