PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travelers departing from Philadelphia International Airport early Friday morning encountered long security lines due to the Christmas travel rush.
AAA Mid-Atlantic projects 2017 will be a record year for holiday travel, with more than 107 million people doing some end-of-year traveling.
In the Philadelphia area, more than 1.2 million people are leaving town. The vast majority of travelers, about 90 percent, are driving to their destinations. Traffic is expected to be especially congested Saturday, as holiday travelers and last-minute shoppers converge on the roads.
Train and air travel are also up this year. Some 80,000 people will be flying out of our area, so AAA recommends people factor in extra time to check in and get through security.
If you are traveling with gifts, it’s best to leave them unwrapped, because TSA agents may need to inspect them.