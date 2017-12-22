CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Rowan University has been teaming up with the Cooper Medical School for the last few years. Now the university is donating $50 million to help fund research work at the medical school over the next decade

Directors at both institutions have approved this added collaboration to not just train the doctors of the future, but work on advances in the medical field.

“One of the reasons that a medical school was supported by the state legislature of New Jersey was to be part of the transformation of Camden,” Medical School Dean Dr. Annette Reboli told KYW Newsradio. “The educational institutions and the medical institutions would lead that charge.”

Six specific areas of interest will be explored. Among them, the science of health care delivery.

“Being in an area where there are health disparities, being in Camden here where certain illnesses are rampant, we feel that this is a very important area,” Dr. Reboli added, “and we’ve actually talked about this for several years.”

They’ll also look into cancer, trauma, neuroscience, and orthopedics, as well as improving medical devices.

Rowan will make annual $5 million payments to fulfill the research grant pledge.