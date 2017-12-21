CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a Christmas miracle for a church in Camden.
On Saturday, a Grinch walked into Sacred Heart Church and stole $1,200 that was raised to make holiday food baskets for needy families.
After seeing the CBS3 report, someone replaced the money to keep the tradition alive.
The church began filling up 1,000 baskets with food and love at Sacred Heart on Ferry Avenue.
Father Michael Doyle said he was thrilled with the donation.
“He had a check just rolled up in his hand for $1,200. I was delighted because nothing else than somebody replacing it would lift our hearts and it did. It changed everything for them,” said Doyle.
“Think of others, call your churches, use your heads, just think of a way you can be of service. It’s good for the soul to be of service,” said Cathy Fox.
Volunteers will begin delivering the baskets to families in south Camden on Saturday.