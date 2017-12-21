PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rittenhouse Square is dealing with water woes as some residents, businesses and drivers are still dealing with the damage and the effects of a water main break in Center City.

For a second straight day, crews have been working to fix a water main that broke near 18th and Locust Streets.

The main broke around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The main was already scheduled for full replacement in the coming year.

City officials say the age of the main could be a factor, but water main breaks are typical this time of year.

“We’re in our winter season. We do see an increase of water main breaks this time of year,” said John DiGiulio of the Philadelphia Water Department. “When the water temperature drops below a certain point, we do see water mains break more frequently. So there could be contributing factors, not just the age of the main, but could be something else related to the water temperature possibly.”

Crews carried damaged high-caliber pianos out of the flooded basement of the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music.

“About 15 to 20 pianos down here, three organs, harps, some AV equipment, a foosball table, vending machine, some computers,” said Larry Bomback with the institute.

Wednesday was the last day of classes until January.

The total cost of the damage is unclear.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to come down and do a full exploration of the rooms because there’s still standing water,” said Bomback.

Across the street at Parc Rittenhouse, at least 260 apartments lost their water.

“Just the fact that we get that little bit of water through the kitchen faucet has been great, but not everyone is like that,” said resident Jennifer Harding. “A lot of the residents that I have spoken to have had absolutely no water.”

The city hopes to turn on the water to these residents and businesses by early evening.