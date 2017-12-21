NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s largest utility company announced on Thursday that their customers will be paying less to heat their homes during the winter months.

PSE&G says it will provide credits that will lower monthly bills for residential gas heating customers during the months of January and February by about $50.

PSE&G says the monthly bill during the winter for customers is normally about $300 for both months, but with the credits being given during this time, those bills will be lowered to about $250.

“Low natural gas prices, our transportation and storage capabilities, and the way we manage our contracts have enabled us to pay less for natural gas,” says Jorge Cardenas, PSE&G vice president of asset management and centralized services. “We are pleased to be able to pass these savings on to our residential customers.”