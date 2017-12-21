PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The horses that give tours for Philadelphia Carriage Company will finally get some respite. The company agreed on Thursday morning to cease operations at the end of the year and turn its horses over to the city.

The city has been trying to get control of the horses after discovering what it describes as inhumane conditions at the company’s stables on 13th Street.

Philadelphia Carriage’s owner has been fighting it off for six months but her attorney, Barry Penn, says she decided it was time to move on.

“She’s been operating there since 1977 and since her husband died in 2009, she’s been running it herself and it’s not been easy. She’s done the best that she could,” said Penn.

Janet White, with the advocacy group Carriage Horse Freedom, disagrees.

“We’ve seen the very cruel conditions these horses have had to endure,” said White.

White is pleased with the outcome. The city has promised to deliver the horses to a certified sanctuary.

“I think it just makes sense,” said White.

The agreement leaves just one carriage tour company operating in the city.