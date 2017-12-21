PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The horses that give tours for Philadelphia Carriage Company will finally get some respite. The company agreed on Thursday morning to cease operations at the end of the year and turn its horses over to the city.
The city has been trying to get control of the horses after discovering what it describes as inhumane conditions at the company’s stables on 13th Street.
Philadelphia Carriage’s owner has been fighting it off for six months but her attorney, Barry Penn, says she decided it was time to move on.
“She’s been operating there since 1977 and since her husband died in 2009, she’s been running it herself and it’s not been easy. She’s done the best that she could,” said Penn.
Janet White, with the advocacy group Carriage Horse Freedom, disagrees.
“We’ve seen the very cruel conditions these horses have had to endure,” said White.
White is pleased with the outcome. The city has promised to deliver the horses to a certified sanctuary.
“I think it just makes sense,” said White.
The agreement leaves just one carriage tour company operating in the city.
Which “certified” sanctuary? The only one I’m aware of has a very long waiting list, and a steep entry fee. Animal rights activists seem to think there are a lot of sanctuaries around the country just waiting to take in retired horses. The truth is all legitimate rescues are operating at near or full capacity on a shoestring budget. How many activists have taken in a homeless horse and have paid for monthly board costs plus farrier and medical care in exchange for being able to say the horse is “free”?
I am certain that Ms. White and the Carriage Horse Freedom Group may think that they have their hearts in the right place, but why do the measures have to be to the extreme? Instead of closing an institute that has been struggling for the past 8 years, why didn’t anyone step in to HELP make the conditions more humane. Not only did they put the horses ‘out to pasture’, but they took the livelihood from the 20 people that were employed there. Who is going to do right by these people?
Isn’t it time to put a stop to this ‘All or Nothing’ attitude that our society has adopted?
Philadelphia Glue Factory Grand Opening.
Agreed, Max.
Let’s see how many Animal Rights people step up to pay for these horses to live at an “approved” sanctuary. Instead of doing a day’s work for a day’s pay, these horses will now be on “welfare” that will have to be funded by the taxpayers (or the Animal Rights people.) My bet is that the taxpayers will have to pay the bills, because the Animal Rights people will not donate a dime to support these horses that they will claim that they “saved” !
The situation looks like an older widow is retiring from her business. The Animal Rights people will claim they “won” and put her out of business. Another, outright LIE.
score another win for animal rights loons removing animals from our lives….
, with their lies and propaganda