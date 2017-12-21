Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for man suspected of robbing a pawn shop in South Philadelphia.

formans pawn shop robbery Police: Man Wanted For Robbing South Philly Pawn Shop With Handgun

Credit: (Philadelphia police)

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, when a man with a handgun entered Forman’s Pawn Shop, located in the 600 block of South 12th Street, and demanded money from behind the counter, according to police.

There was reportedly a brief struggle but the suspect was able to flee the scene after taking money.

Police describe the suspect as a  black man, in his 20s, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall, with a thin build, wearing a light blue North Face windbreaker jacket, light blue jeans, black face mask, white sneakers with blue tips (possibly Reebok Iverson’s) and armed with a handgun.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has information of his whereabouts is asked not approach him but contact 911 immediately.

