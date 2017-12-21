Malcolm Jenkins is a Super Bowl champion and veteran NFL safety. He sits down with CBS Philly’s Joe Santoliquito every week. All of Jenkins’ Post Snap interviews are archived at philadelphia.cbslocal.com/tag/post-snap

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins was pleased with the Eagles’ 34-29 win over the Giants last week, which secured a first-round bye and a home playoff game. But there was very little else the Pro Bowl safety was pleased with on the Eagles’ defense.

Everything the Eagles lacked, however, he feels is correctable.

“We’re the ones that made the mistakes,” Jenkins said. “We still did what we had to do to win the game. Defensively, we didn’t play well. But when were able to be ‘us,’ we stopped them for the most part. There were penalties in crucial situations, which prolonged drives. There were tackles we should have made and we didn’t. We understand what we have to do the rest of the way.

“It wasn’t because we didn’t get up for the Giants. This team has had the same mentality the whole season. Winning in the NFL is a hard thing to do, especially the way we started that game. We won’t apologize for winning. But we understand that there are things that need to be corrected. We didn’t do a good job of executing. We got beat on a double move for a touchdown, and we need to correct the mistakes that put us back on the field.

Good answer. 🔥 A post shared by @ sportsradio94wip on Dec 20, 2017 at 10:53am PST

“The mistakes weren’t scheme or personnel issues. They were communication issues. The issues aren’t with the defense. The issues on Sunday came from the mistakes our defense made. If catch balls on slants, we have to get them on the ground. You can’t give teams more opportunities to beat you, because eventually they will.”

Jenkins said the Eagles are back into their routine and all of their focus is being placed into beating the visiting Oakland Raiders Monday, Christmas night.

“It’s about getting back to basics,” Jenkins said. “That’s the message right now. We want to beat the Oakland Raiders. The other stuff makes for good conversation. We’re concerned with what is directly in front of us.”

Follow Malcolm Jenkins on Twitter @MalcolmJenkins and Facebook at Malcolmjenkinsnfl