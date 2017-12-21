PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Many star athletes have charities and foundations in their names. Not many, however, actually show up and do the work for the charity. The sports star will put their name on it and they’re nowhere to be found. Malcolm Jenkins is different. The Super Bowl champion and Eagles’ Pro Bowl safety is there. He’s always there, and on Monday, he held his third annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise delivering toys and meals to 140 needy Philadelphia families.

Jenkins was joined by Eagle teammates Rodney McLeod, Patrick Robinson, Jalen Mills, Jalen Watkins, Corey Graham, and Sidney Jones along with more than 30 Philadelphia police officers and Strawberry Hill Police Athletic League officers to pack food baskets with turkeys and all of the fixings as well as a bag of toys.

The event was part of Jenkins’ on-going work with Commissioner Richard Ross and others in the Philadelphia Police Department to explore and support department efforts to strengthen trust within the community.

Jenkins and his teammates, along with Philadelphia PAL and Community Relations Officers hand delivered holiday dinner baskets to several families with children under the age of 15, surprising each child with toys. Many families will receive toys this holiday season, thanks to the generous contributions from Hersha Hospitality, United Bank of Philadelphia, The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Philadelphia and Damari Savile who conducted toy drives for the Foundation.

In the past year, Malcolm has continued to work with Commissioner Ross and others in the Philadelphia Police Department to explore and support department efforts to strengthen trust within the community. The ongoing collaboration underscores the spirit of giving during the holidays, and the importance of "giving back" to people living in challenged communities in Philadelphia. Thanks to the assistance of Brown ShopRite, the Foundation received select food items for the holiday dinner baskets. In addition, a grant from Keystone First was given to the Foundation to help assist in filling the baskets with the necessary food items.

It’s a major reason why Jenkins was chosen as a finalist for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

“It’s something I take great pride in,” Jenkins said. “We started around 12-noon and wrapped everything up by around 5:30, 6 p.m. we jumped into some vans and we went directly to the neighborhoods and spend some time with the families. It’s been great. The foundation has been able to stay active and help. The amount of support that we’ve been able to get has been amazing.

“I’m looking forward to the direction that we’re going.”