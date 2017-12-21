PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chester County high school student knows the true meaning of the Christmas season as the teen helped make 200 scarves for children in need.

Leah Cramer, a ninth-grader from Downingtown East High School in Exton, knitted many of the scarves herself.

“Some of the scarves are crocheted and others are knitted by people at our church and other churches,” said Leah. “Our church was very supportive and donated a lot of yarn.”

Leah came up with the idea to not only make the scarves, but to give them to children from impoverished neighborhoods in North Philadelphia.

On Thursday, she went to the Logan Hope School and handed the scarves to the students.

“I hope that they would be able to pass it on to someone else in need for the winter because today is the first day of winter and it’s starting to get pretty cold,” said Leah.

“I love this scarf because it’s the Eagles’ colors and I’m a big fan and it’s really warm, so I may put this on every day for school,” said seventh-grader Andrew Son.

“I actually feel really special that someone would take the time to give a scarf to someone who really needs it because I’m cold walking to school,” said Cory Isaiah Stith. “I think that I want to give it to my neighbor.”

“It just makes me so happy that they have something that they can take home with them and that they can feel that people do care about them that are reaching out to them to help,” said Kimberly Brennan, the school’s director of development.

Leah and her church volunteers started making the scarves in November and each one takes about three to four hours to make.