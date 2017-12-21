PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever received a gift you know you won’t use?
Like the time Granny got you that sweater, as a kid, you knew you’d never wear. Or how about the cologne your wife purchased that stings the nostrils?
What about the Christmas tree? Does your family go with a real one? Or have they moved on to a tree that they can pull from the attic once a year?
Well, the Philadelphia Eagles have some thoughts on these holiday topics.
Eyewitness News reporter Pat Gallen asked them about gift-giving, holiday music and more.
Comments
Pat GallenMore from Pat Gallen