DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Charges are expected to be filed after Dover police seize merchandise from two stores inside the Dover Mall on Thursday.
Officers say they removed hundreds of counterfeit jerseys, shirts, and other sports memorabilia items, from the stores Sports Fever and Christmas Treasures.
Police say it was a very significant seizure and an important one considering the time of year.
“People will make the argument that it’s a victimless crime, but, in fact, you have people shelling out money for what they believe is authentic merchandise, especially this time of year to give as gifts to loved ones,” said Dover Police Cpl. Mark Hoffman. “It’s not quality merchandise, it’s fake merchandise, and you’re not getting what you think you’re paying for.”
The stores’ owner, 42-year-old Salvatore Argo, will be facing 11 counts of trademark counterfeiting.
Consumers who have concerns about the authenticity of purchased items from these stores should contact the businesses directly.