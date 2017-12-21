By Jim Donovan
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you hoping that Santa will surprise you with some clothing on Christmas morning?  Well if so, have you given any thought about donating items that you already have to someone in need?

Clearing a few items out of your closet can give you some extra space, and help improve someone else’s life as well, as I found out when I visited career wardrobe here in Philadelphia.

“We help unemployed individuals access professional clothes and confidence, so they can be prepared for interviews or new work experiences,” explained Michele Sonsino. “We have one-on-one appointments for them to find professional clothing that fits well and makes them feel prepared and confident for an interview or a new job. It’s not just providing clothing, it’s about making them feel respected and motivated and excited for their job or interview.”

Career Wardrobe has sites in Philadelphia, as well as Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Professional organizer Rose Miller and success coach Candace Yaeger were dropping off donations from the clients and friends at the spring garden location.

“A big part of what I do is de-cluttering, is encouraging my clients to let go of what no longer serves them,” Miller said.

For more information, visit Career Wardrobe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch