PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you hoping that Santa will surprise you with some clothing on Christmas morning? Well if so, have you given any thought about donating items that you already have to someone in need?

Clearing a few items out of your closet can give you some extra space, and help improve someone else’s life as well, as I found out when I visited career wardrobe here in Philadelphia.

“We help unemployed individuals access professional clothes and confidence, so they can be prepared for interviews or new work experiences,” explained Michele Sonsino. “We have one-on-one appointments for them to find professional clothing that fits well and makes them feel prepared and confident for an interview or a new job. It’s not just providing clothing, it’s about making them feel respected and motivated and excited for their job or interview.”

Career Wardrobe has sites in Philadelphia, as well as Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Professional organizer Rose Miller and success coach Candace Yaeger were dropping off donations from the clients and friends at the spring garden location.

“A big part of what I do is de-cluttering, is encouraging my clients to let go of what no longer serves them,” Miller said.

For more information, visit Career Wardrobe.