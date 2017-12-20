PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A London café is offering “selfiecinnos” – a cappuccino topped with a picture of yourself.
People can send a picture via a messaging app, which is uploaded to a machine at Tea Terrace.
The picture is scanned and then etched onto the froth using flavorless food coloring.
Ehab Shouly, the owner of Tea Terrace, was nice enough to make a “selfiecinno” featuring our own Ukee Washington.
Take a look at the “Ukeecinno”!
They also made one from a picture of Ukee, Jessica Dean and Kate Bilo.
This takes selfies to a whole new level.