PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Stockton University team is headed to a national tournament.
The university’s flag football team will be competing for a national title.
The intramural co-ed team qualified to compete in the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) Co-Rec Flag Football National Tournament at the University of West Florida in Pensacola from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7. To qualify for the tournament, the flag football team won both the state and regional competitions.
The team also qualified for the nationals last year, but did not win. Team captain Brandon Hammons from Moorestown said he hopes what they learned from their previous trip will help them win this year.
“We are much better prepared this year,” Hammons said. “Since I’ve been here we’ve taken it very seriously, with regular practices.”