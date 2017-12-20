PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Say goodbye to tokens, SEPTA riders.
SEPTA announced Wednesday that beginning in mid-January, token sales will be phased out at cashiers’ booths and vending machines at Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line stations.
Tokens, however, will continue to be sold at major SEPTA sales offices, regional rail stations, and at over 200 third-party retailers until further notice.
The transit agency is beginning to phase out tokens as more riders are using the SEPTA Key Card.
“Customers who currently use tokens, paper transfers or pay with cash can transition to the Key – and leave behind the days of worrying about having exact change or pre-purchasing tokens,” SEPTA said in a statement.
Here is how customers can move from tokens and paper transfers to the SEPTA Key Card:
- Visit a fare kiosk on the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line or major bus loop. Follow the directions on the touch screen menu and select Travel Wallet;
- Load funds (between $10-$250) using cash, debit or credit card. In addition, customers who have tokens can load them onto their Travel Wallet at fare kiosks;
- Once you have a Key Card, you are ready to tap-and-go to pay fares on all Transit modes;
- Reload funds at kiosks, sales offices, online at the Key ecommerce website, www.septakey.org, or by calling the Key Customer Service Center at (855) 567-3782;
- Customers are also urged to visit www.septakey.org or call (855) 567-3782 as soon as they get their Key Card to register it and protect from loss or theft.