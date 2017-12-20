DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A secret Santa paid off hundreds of dollars in meal balances for two schools in Chester County.
The Downingtown Area School District announced the anonymous donor paid off outstanding meal accounts for dozens of students at Lionville Elementary School and Uwchlan Hills Elementary School.
New Jersey Teacher Raises Money To Buy Entire School Christmas Gifts
The balances at both schools totaled over $300.
“His two sons had graduated from our school several years ago and he remembered Lionville as a very special place. We are truly grateful. This one act of kindness has impacted the lives of many families here at Lionville,” said Shelda Perry, principal at Lionville Elementary.
The parents of the students were notified that their balances were cleared on Monday afternoon thanks to the secret Santa.
Central Missouri Town Unveils World’s Largest Christmas Stocking
“We had a lot of smiles in the business office today, just part of the ripple effect of this gentleman’s good deed,” said Richard Fazio, the school district’s chief financial officer.