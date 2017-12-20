PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two suspects attempted to abduct two children walking to school on Wednesday morning in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Devereaux Avenue.

According to police, two men were inside a green minivan when two children walked by.

One of the suspects, identified as a black man, with gray hair and graying goatee, and wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, got out of the van, opened the rear hatch and attempted to lure the children toward the vehicle.

Police say as the children ran away, the suspect chased and threatened them.

The children ran to Carnell Elementary School on the 1100 block of Devereaux Avenue, where the dean of students called 911 and reported the incident.

The other suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.