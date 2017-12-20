PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy was killed in a car crash in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened at Herkness Street and Whitaker Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to police, a car struck another vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police say the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car that was hit was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle was located and positively identified. The driver told police that he had a diabetic incident which caused the fatal crash and was transported to Aria-Frankford Hospital to be checked out.

Charges are pending for the driver.

The Accident Investigation Division is investigating.