PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a Philadelphia police officer with assault and DUI, following an accident last December in Southwest Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Kevin Klein was driving along Passyunk Avenue last December on Christmas Eve, when he hit another car and fled.

The occupants of that car tracked him, eventually stopping him, and they say he pointed his service gun at the victims, before taking off again.

“We all know the dangers of driving under the influence, but as an off duty Philadelphia Police Officer, Kevin Klein certainly knew the dangers of his actions to himself and his fellow bystanders. And then, to use his service revolver during the course of his criminal behavior is deplorable. We expect more of those members of our community who take an oath to protect and serve, and when anyone acts criminally, they will be held accountable for their actions,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge. “I’d like to thank the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit for their professionalism and dedication during this investigation.”

Klein is a nine-year veteran of the force, and has been suspended for 30 days, with the intent to dismiss.