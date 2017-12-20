By Tony Romeo
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, start budgeting now for another significant toll increase starting January 7th.

As it has every year in the recent past, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission last summer announced a toll hike that will take effect the first Sunday in January. For a second straight year, that increase will be six percent. Annual toll hikes are likely to continue as the Turnpike meets its obligation to generate funds for transportation.

“This is definitely an investment from motorists in the highways,” said Jana Tidwell, spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “However, from Triple-A’s perspective, we’re looking at this as the Turnpike Commission’s continued investment in the infrastructure of the Turnpike.”

Kevin Stewart, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, acknowledges the need for highway improvement but also says the ongoing toll hikes will have consequences.

“You’re going to force truck traffic off the Pennsylvania Turnpike because, quite honestly, they can’t afford it,” he said.

The result, Stewart says, will be higher maintenance costs for secondary roads not designed for heavy truck traffic and increased safety concerns on those roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch