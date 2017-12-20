HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, start budgeting now for another significant toll increase starting January 7th.

As it has every year in the recent past, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission last summer announced a toll hike that will take effect the first Sunday in January. For a second straight year, that increase will be six percent. Annual toll hikes are likely to continue as the Turnpike meets its obligation to generate funds for transportation.

“This is definitely an investment from motorists in the highways,” said Jana Tidwell, spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “However, from Triple-A’s perspective, we’re looking at this as the Turnpike Commission’s continued investment in the infrastructure of the Turnpike.”

Kevin Stewart, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, acknowledges the need for highway improvement but also says the ongoing toll hikes will have consequences.

“You’re going to force truck traffic off the Pennsylvania Turnpike because, quite honestly, they can’t afford it,” he said.

The result, Stewart says, will be higher maintenance costs for secondary roads not designed for heavy truck traffic and increased safety concerns on those roads.