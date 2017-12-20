CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say all lanes have reopened Wednesday morning in both directions on I-95 in Bucks County after a traffic sign issue.
PennDOT spokesman Gene Blaum said crews were using a crane to remove a sign from the highway, but the sign was 15,000 lbs heavier than expected and fell onto the roadway.
Sometime after 1 a.m., PennDOT began detouring drivers northbound at Rt. 132 and southbound at Rt. 413.
Crews brought in a second crane to finish the work and remove support frames for the sign.
The northbound lanes opened back up shortly after 5:30 a.m., followed by the southbound lanes around 6 a.m.
Officials say commuters can still expect major delays throughout the morning.
