⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Overnight Construction Problems Affecting Traffic On I-95
By Trang Do
CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say all lanes have reopened Wednesday morning in both directions on I-95 in Bucks County after a traffic sign issue.

PennDOT spokesman Gene Blaum said crews were using a crane to remove a sign from the highway, but the sign was 15,000 lbs heavier than expected and fell onto the roadway.

Sometime after 1 a.m., PennDOT began detouring drivers northbound at Rt. 132 and southbound at Rt. 413.

Crews brought in a second crane to finish the work and remove support frames for the sign.

The northbound lanes opened back up shortly after 5:30 a.m., followed by the southbound lanes around 6 a.m.

Officials say commuters can still expect major delays throughout the morning.

 

 

