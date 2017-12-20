BREAKING: Philadelphia Police: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed In Car Crash
By Mark Abrams
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — New Jersey’s environmental commissioner came to Camden on Wednesday to deliver on the outgoing Christie administration’s promise to move forward the plans for conversion of a former landfill into a community park.

Commissioner Robert Martin told a small gathering at the edge of the abandoned Harrison Avenue landfill that money is committed and bids are now out for converting the remaining 62 acres of the landfill into the Cramer Hill Waterfront Park.

untitled69 NJ Environmental Chief Commits To Camden Waterfront Park

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Martin on Wednesday announces the Christie administration’s commitment to ensure the conversion of the Harrison Avenue landfill into the Cramer Hill Waterfront Park. (credit: Mark Abrams)

“The park will include nearly one mile of a stabilized shoreline along the Delaware and Cooper rivers,” Martin says. “It’ll create a freshwater tidal wetlands. It’ll create a fish pond, fishing area, trails and waterfront access and many more resources to this community.”

When completed, Martin says it will be the first time in nearly 70 years that neighborhood residents will have access to the waterfront in that section of Camden.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch