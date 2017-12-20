CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — New Jersey’s environmental commissioner came to Camden on Wednesday to deliver on the outgoing Christie administration’s promise to move forward the plans for conversion of a former landfill into a community park.

Commissioner Robert Martin told a small gathering at the edge of the abandoned Harrison Avenue landfill that money is committed and bids are now out for converting the remaining 62 acres of the landfill into the Cramer Hill Waterfront Park.

“The park will include nearly one mile of a stabilized shoreline along the Delaware and Cooper rivers,” Martin says. “It’ll create a freshwater tidal wetlands. It’ll create a fish pond, fishing area, trails and waterfront access and many more resources to this community.”

When completed, Martin says it will be the first time in nearly 70 years that neighborhood residents will have access to the waterfront in that section of Camden.