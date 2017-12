PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins and five of his teammates were selected to the Pro Bowl, which is played in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 28th.

Jenkins’ response to reach the Pro Bowl, his second, was perfect.

Malcolm Jenkins on making the Pro Bowl: "I'm not planning on playing." — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 20, 2017

Jenkins expects to be playing in the Super Bowl, instead, of course.

His 12-2 Eagles are one win away (or one Minnesota loss away) from locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

The Eagles host the Raiders on Christmas night.