PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Penn State football prospect, and Philadelphia charter school star athlete, arrested for robbing a Wawa last summer, faced a judge Wednesday morning in hopes of being released on bail.
In front of more than a dozen of his fellow teammates, 18-year-old Isheem Young stood before a judge, with a request to have his bail reduced, but the judge denied it, deciding to keep Young behind bars.
The Imhotep Institute Charter High School football star – who was committed to play football at Penn State University – is accused of robbing a Wawa in South Philadelphia of more than $13,000 in July.
Young – who was 17 years old at the time of the incident – was arrested, along with fellow Wawa employee, 21-year-old Quasir Wingate, and another man who allegedly drove the getaway car, 21-year-old Rafi Johnson.
All three are facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.
Young’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.