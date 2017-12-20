PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For generations the Italian Market in South Philadelphia has been the place to shop for holiday feasts. This year is no exception.

They come from all over the region to the Italian Market for things like meats, fish, cheese, pasta and sweets.

So what’s in their bags?

“In my bag I have Parmesan Reggiano Cheese and aged Gouda cheese,” said one shopper. “That will be for Christmas Eve. I’m making a cheese platter and we’ll have some Salami, some Prosciutto.”

Folks have been going to Isgro’s Family Bakery for 113 years. Owner Gus Isgro says there are quite a few top sellers.

“Our hallmark recipe is the Casata, which is the Italian cream cake with the Ricotta, our cannoli shell. It’s all my grandfather. Biscotti, a lot of the biscotti that we still make. It’s my father’s recipe. He never wrote anything down, my grandfather. But I worked with him. Sfogliatella, I made it with him I was 9 years old.”

The lines are expected to span a block or two this weekend….and Santa comes, too.

“Oh absolutely,” Isgro said. “We have him outside serving cocktails (laughing).”