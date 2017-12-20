BREAKING: Philadelphia Police: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed In Car Crash
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Italian Market, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For generations the Italian Market in South Philadelphia has been the place to shop for holiday feasts. This year is no exception.

They come from all over the region to the Italian Market for things like meats, fish, cheese, pasta and sweets.

So what’s in their bags?

“In my bag I have Parmesan Reggiano Cheese and aged Gouda cheese,” said one shopper. “That will be for Christmas Eve. I’m making a cheese platter and we’ll have some Salami, some Prosciutto.”

Folks have been going to Isgro’s Family Bakery for 113 years. Owner Gus Isgro says there are quite a few top sellers.

img 0937 Holiday Family Traditions Continue At Italian Market

Gus Isgro, owner of Isgro’s Family Bakery. (credit: John McDevitt)

“Our hallmark recipe is the Casata, which is the Italian cream cake with the Ricotta, our cannoli shell. It’s all my grandfather. Biscotti, a lot of the biscotti that we still make. It’s my father’s recipe. He never wrote anything down, my grandfather. But I worked with him. Sfogliatella, I made it with him I was 9 years old.”

The lines are expected to span a block or two this weekend….and Santa comes, too.

“Oh absolutely,” Isgro said. “We have him outside serving cocktails (laughing).”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch