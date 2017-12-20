PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six Eagles were selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.
- DT Fletcher Cox (3rd Pro Bowl selection)
- S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd Pro Bowl selection)
- TE Zach Ertz (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- G Brandon Brooks (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- T Lane Johnson (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- QB Carson Wentz (1st Pro Bowl selection)
Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham were the big snubs.
Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long and some of his teammates reacted to the news on Twitter.
The players who were chosen reacted to being selected.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter