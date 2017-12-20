By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six Eagles were selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.

  • DT Fletcher Cox (3rd Pro Bowl selection)
  • S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd Pro Bowl selection)
  • TE Zach Ertz (1st Pro Bowl selection)
  • G Brandon Brooks (1st Pro Bowl selection)
  • T Lane Johnson (1st Pro Bowl selection)
  • QB Carson Wentz (1st Pro Bowl selection)

 

Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham were the big snubs.

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long and some of his teammates reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

The players who were chosen reacted to being selected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch