BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are looking for the driver of a car that left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol Tuesday night.
The Bucks County Prosecutor’s office says a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on RT-13 near Silver Lake around 8 p.m. The man on the bike was pronounced died from injuries suffered.
Bristol Borough Police say the vehicle is believed to be a silver Mercedes Benz that would have significant damage to the front end.
The vehicle also left behind a vanity license plate with a Philadelphia Eagles emblem.
