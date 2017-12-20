BREAKING: Parents Of One Of Four Men Killed On Bucks County Farm File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
By Dan Wing
Filed Under:Bristol, Bucks County, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are looking for the driver of a car that left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol Tuesday night.

The Bucks County Prosecutor’s office says a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on RT-13 near Silver Lake around 8 p.m. The man on the bike was pronounced died from injuries suffered.

Bristol Borough Police say the vehicle is believed to be a silver Mercedes Benz that would have significant damage to the front end.

The vehicle also left behind a vanity license plate with a Philadelphia Eagles emblem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch