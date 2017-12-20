Filed Under:Christmas, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In case you were wondering, the record for the world’s largest Christmas stocking now belongs to a town in central Missouri.

Kids in the town of Sedalia rolled out the 177-foot long and 72-foot wide Christmas stocking.

Community members stitched the giant stocking by hand for three months, so they could have it ready in time for Christmas.

The giant stocking will help bring awareness to the town’s annual “Community Santa Campaign,” which provides toys and meals for underprivileged children.

