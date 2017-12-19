BREAKING: Police: Teen Shot In Head After Gunman Opens Fire On Philly Restaurant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A teen has been rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after police say a gunman opened fire on a Chinese food take-out restaurant.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Twin Dragon restaurant located in the 2700 block of Dickinson Street.

 

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooter approached the front door and a struggle ensued with people inside.

Small says people were trying to prevent the suspect from entering by holding the door when the shots rang out.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition at this time.

Small says it’s unclear at this time if the teen was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

