PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a shooter they say shot and killed a man inside his Strawberry Mansion home.

Officers rushed to the home in the 6000 block of West Oxford Street, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They found the 27-year-old victim shot multiple times in the home’s basement.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that his family heard the gunshots.

Officials rushed the victim to the hospital where he died.

At last check, there have been no arrests.

  1. Mahat Macoat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Philly doing its best to be like Detroit

