PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not every child is guaranteed a Christmas tree, stocked with gifts. But thanks to Philadelphia police officers in the 39th district more than 60 preschoolers in North Philadelphia will have a merry Christmas.

“It warms my heart,” said Officer Myisha Allen. “I love giving back to the kids, doing stuff for the kids. Just to see the smiles on their faces is touching, it’s priceless.”

READ: Camden Native, Construction Company Team Up To Give Back This Holiday Season

She says all of the kids attending their annual Christmas party get a V-Tech tablet, a coloring book crayons and a personalized letter from the police in their district.

And for the kids, the gifts, the party and meeting Santa Clause is the Christmas miracle they need.

“I love Santa Clause,” said Da’sanni Rollins

“Christmas is my favorite, because you can do whatever you want,” added Syion Smith-White.

Officials say the Christmas season is the perfect opportunity to build bridges between some of Philadelphia’s youngest residents and the men and women in blue charged with protecting them.

“I think it’s very important,” Allen said. “I think it should start at a young age. What they’re doing now builds a good rapport with the police and the children in the community.”

ALSO READ: Best Holiday Markets In Philadelphia

Filled with the holiday spirit and some hamburgers and hot dogs too, the kids gave the officers gifts of police cars filled with candy. Something officer Allen says she’s going to treasure.

“I love it, I love it,” she said. “I’m going to keep it. I’m going to put it on my desk at home.”

This party between the police and the community is not an isolated event.

Districts all across the city are holding them as they look to bring some cheer to the people they serve.