MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The controversial construction of a new middle school that is dividing a Montgomery County community reaches a boiling point.

“This issue has absolutely divided our community,” said LaBrea Huff, who lives in Red Hill.

One that, in the Upper Perkiomen School District, two weeks ago, boiled over in controversy when new school board turned the tide to narrowly vote to terminate the already started middle school project.

The move was made on behalf of concerned taxpayers worried about their taxes going up because of the $55 million dollar price tag of the new school.

Upper Perkiomen Vote Halts $60 Million Construction On New Middle School

“It’s a little easier on the taxpayers budget if you just throw modulars in attached to a regular standing school,” said Jennifer Hartzel, who lives in Pennsburg.

But the school board members who voted in the 5-4 vote to terminate the project did so without knowing what the cost to terminate would still be to taxpayers.

“The buyouts for the contractors contracts as it is written is in the high $18 million dollars. That is what it will cost to pay them to leave without any further litigation,” said Jamey Eisenberger, a union electrician.

The district acknowledges it already spent about $10 million on the site before halting construction.

On Tuesday night, a special board meeting has been called for the district to figure out how it will proceed.

“My hope this evening is that they’ve had two weeks to take an opportunity to assess some facts. My hope tonight is they re-instate the project,” said one parent.

“I do hope they stand firm in their decision. I don’t want a new middle school,” Hartzel said.

“I think at this point it is not a matter of for or against the school but a matter of what all those millions of dollars in taxes are going to buy us? Something or nothing?” said Eisenberger.

CBS3 has repeatedly reached out to the members who voted to halt the middle school project for comment, but none of the five have been available.

They are all expected to be at the special meeting here which is set to get underway at 7 p.m.