HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Two days after sexual harassment allegations against a state senator came to light, Democrats in the Pennsylvania House Tuesday admitted that they have settled harassment claims involving two members since 2007.
The statement from House Minority Leader Frank Dermody confirms sexual harassment settlements involving two members over the past decade but names no names.
Dermody says while he doesn’t like it, he “cannot discuss the specifics of a settlement where the parties agreed to keep the terms confidential.”
Dermody’s statement came hours after the Inquirer reported that the House Democratic Caucus paid nearly a $250,000 in taxpayer dollars to settle a claim involving longtime Representative Thomas Caltagirone of Berks County.
Governor Tom Wolf is calling on Caltagirone to resign.
On Sunday, Wolf called for Democratic suburban state Senator Daylin Leach to step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Leach.