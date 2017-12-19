TRENTON (CBS) — It does not appear that the issue of expanding casino gambling outside Atlantic City will be coming before New Jersey legislators, at least in the short term.

It’s been one of those hot and cold issues under the Golden Dome in Trenton for some time. State Senate President Steve Sweeney suggests a statewide referendum on gaming expansion beyond Atlantic City will go nowhere, not since the results of the last one just over a year ago.

“It failed overwhelmingly and I don’t see why we would revisit that,” Sweeney, D-Gloucester County, told KYW Newsradio. “Look, I’m the Senate president for the next two years and for the next two years I can tell you you won’t see that. I can’t guarantee in perpetuity because I’m not going to be there in perpetuity.”

Mind you, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy has expressed support for North Jersey gaming. While that doesn’t change Sweeney’s mind, he does see some progress on that front.

“It looks like we’re going to be successful with the Supreme Court on sports betting,” he added, “which will help the race tracks in Monmouth and the Meadowlands.”

Justices heard arguments on sports betting earlier this month, and are expected to issue a ruling by early Summer.