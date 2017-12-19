BREAKING: Police: 85-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia
By Cleve Bryan
MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) – Margate City police have launched a hate crime investigation and are asking residents to keep an eye on Jewish menorahs after three were vandalized in public spaces this week.

On Monday morning, a city electrician noticed damage to two menorahs provided by the municipality located at the city ball fields and pier along Amherst Avenue.

A third damaged menorah was reported outside of the Katz Jewish Community Center on Jerome Avenue.

“Hanukah is a time when Jews overcame adversity and it’s a festival of lights. It’s a celebration so we don’t want to let this incident this single incident ruin the celebration of Hanukah,” says JCC CEO Jack Fox.

So far, there are no suspects.

