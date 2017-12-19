MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) – Margate City police have launched a hate crime investigation and are asking residents to keep an eye on Jewish menorahs after three were vandalized in public spaces this week.
72-Year-Old Lawyer Claims Court Officers Fractured His Shoulder After Slamming Him To Floor
On Monday morning, a city electrician noticed damage to two menorahs provided by the municipality located at the city ball fields and pier along Amherst Avenue.
A third damaged menorah was reported outside of the Katz Jewish Community Center on Jerome Avenue.
“Hanukah is a time when Jews overcame adversity and it’s a festival of lights. It’s a celebration so we don’t want to let this incident this single incident ruin the celebration of Hanukah,” says JCC CEO Jack Fox.
New Jersey Gym Gives Gift Of Sight To Legally Blind Boy For Christmas
So far, there are no suspects.