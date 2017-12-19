BREAKING: Police: 85-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local TV, Middle Township, Talkers

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he intentionally hit his brother with a car last week.

Middle Township police first spotted the two brothers wrestling next to a car in Middle Township on Thursday night. Officers followed the car after the two men got inside and drove away.

The passenger, 39-year-old Michael Gregory, got out after the vehicle stopped. Police say he was crossing the street when his brother, 37-year-old Robert Gregory III, struck him and drove away.

Michael Gregory remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Robert Gregory III is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, driving while impaired and other counts. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch