MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he intentionally hit his brother with a car last week.
Middle Township police first spotted the two brothers wrestling next to a car in Middle Township on Thursday night. Officers followed the car after the two men got inside and drove away.
The passenger, 39-year-old Michael Gregory, got out after the vehicle stopped. Police say he was crossing the street when his brother, 37-year-old Robert Gregory III, struck him and drove away.
Michael Gregory remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Robert Gregory III is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, driving while impaired and other counts. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.
