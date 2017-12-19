AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — A legally blind boy is getting the gift of sight this Christmas thanks to a New Jersey gym.

5-Year-Old Boy Dials 911 To Say Grinch Stealing Christmas

Evolve Fitness co-owner Jason DeMent turned the Audubon fitness center into the North Pole for 9-year-old Wani Miguel, who is legally blind.

“Tonight, we have recreated the North Pole right here at Evolve Fitness for a legally blind 9-year-old boy so he can actually experience what Christmas is all about,” DeMent, who is legally blind himself, said in the video.

Wani, who can just see a little bit of color, was given a pair of eSight glasses.

There was an emotional moment during the event as Wani was able to see his mom with the glasses.

“Hey, mom,” said Wani. “I can see her.”

Poll: ‘Whatever’ Ranks As Most Annoying Word

To help legally blind children, the gym is offering a 12-week fitness program called “Vision Performance Fitness” to raise money to buy eSight glasses.

For every 100 fitness programs the gym sells, they will donate a $10,000 pair of eSight glasses to a child.