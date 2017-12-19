BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ronald Darby had his worst game as an Eagle on Sunday.

The Eagles won the game, 34-29 vs. the Giants, but Eli Manning threw for 434 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Darby, 23, did come up with the key interception and return, helping turn the game around the in the second quarter. But after that, Darby was consistently beaten in coverage. According to PhillyVoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski, Darby allowed 139 receiving yards on the day.

Darby received criticism for his play and took to Twitter to respond.

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie argued over which Eagles cornerback is better — Darby or Jalen Mills. Most fans went with Darby, but it’s close.

After dislocating his ankle in Week 1, Darby has 26 tackles and two interceptions in five games. He has seven passes defended in six games this season.

