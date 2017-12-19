PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ronald Darby had his worst game as an Eagle on Sunday.

The Eagles won the game, 34-29 vs. the Giants, but Eli Manning threw for 434 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Darby, 23, did come up with the key interception and return, helping turn the game around the in the second quarter. But after that, Darby was consistently beaten in coverage. According to PhillyVoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski, Darby allowed 139 receiving yards on the day.

Darby received criticism for his play and took to Twitter to respond.

For the half way fans that sit around and wait for mistakes to talk trash will be getting blocked starting today . We nothing but human . 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/1YjZlLULEK — Ronald Darby (@realronalddarby) December 19, 2017

Much love to the loyal ones . We/me will continue to work . Goal is to Always get the W no matter how it looks Victory Monday. 👀Christmas — Ronald Darby (@realronalddarby) December 19, 2017

That includes media too 👍🏽. Nothing to talk about . — Ronald Darby (@realronalddarby) December 19, 2017

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie argued over which Eagles cornerback is better — Darby or Jalen Mills. Most fans went with Darby, but it’s close.

Who's a better cornerback? — 94WIP Midday Show (@WIPMiddayShow) December 19, 2017

After dislocating his ankle in Week 1, Darby has 26 tackles and two interceptions in five games. He has seven passes defended in six games this season.