PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six Philadelphia Eagles were selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl.
The players are:
- DT Fletcher Cox (3rd Pro Bowl selection)
- S Malcolm Jenkins (2nd Pro Bowl selection)
- TE Zach Ertz (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- G Brandon Brooks (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- T Lane Johnson (1st Pro Bowl selection)
- QB Carson Wentz (1st Pro Bowl selection)
The National Football League made the announcement on Tuesday night.
The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played on January 28, 2018 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.