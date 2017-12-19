BREAKING: Police: 85-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is brewing more than coffee and is releasing a limited edition coffee-inspired beer made with Dunkin’s dark roasted coffee beans.

The beer is called “Dark Roasted Brew.”

The coffee-inspired beer is being made in conjunction with the Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Massachusetts, and that is the only place where it will be available.

The beer is set to make its debut Thursday, Dec. 21, precisely at 11:28 a.m. ET. The beer will debut just as the winter solstice begins.

