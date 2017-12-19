PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey choir teacher is now behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted one of his students twice a week for the past three years.

The week-long investigation led to the arrest of Brian McSee, 53, of Port Republic, who police say was the victim’s seventh- and eighth-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School.

Authorities say McSee had been sexually assaulting the male victim twice a week for the past three years.

On Dec. 13, police say he was arrested without incident.

McSee was charged with aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police say McSee also served as choir director at the victim’s parish, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

If anyone has any information regarding inappropriate behavior or interactions with McSee, please contact the Tuckerton Station Detective Bureau at 609-296-5807. Tips can remain anonymous.