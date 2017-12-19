DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A female delivery driver subcontracted by Amazon was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on Monday night.

Police confirm to CBS3 that the brazen crime started after 8 p.m. in the Briarcliffe section of Darby Township on Oakwood Drive near Park Drive.

“Four males driving a dark-colored sedan had blocked off her car, exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob her,” explained Darby Township Police Corporal Lance Csanady.

Police said the suspects then put delivery woman back in the van–which was a U-haul van–and drove down Oakwood Drive. Detectives said the thieves held the woman inside the van while they drove about a mile, going in and out of side streets.

The suspects eventually parked in the 1000 block of Oakwood Drive and left her unharmed with the van, authorities said. They took off with several packages and the delivery driver’s cell phone. Police said they then left in the same dark-colored sedan.

“It’s always been a nice neighborhood, hearing something like that, you know a kidnapping, we got a lot of kids around here and it’s scary,” said Steve Hampel.

Hampel lives near the location where the van was taken.

“What is wrong with people today!? That’s awful. That woman could’ve been killed,” said Rita Martin, who lives in the neighborhood where the van was dropped off.

“God Bless her. I’m glad she wasn’t harmed but I hope they catch whoever it is soon,” said Martin.

Police are canvassing the area looking for surveillance video. So far, they have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call at (610) 583-3245