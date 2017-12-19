PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant went through some vicious battles during their respective careers, including the 2001 NBA Finals.
On Monday night in Los Angeles, the Lakers honored Bryant — the Philadelphia native — by retiring both the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. AI, who was inducted into the Hall Of Fame last year, was in attendance for Kobe’s retirement night.
Sixers forward Robert Covington showed respect to the Black Mamba on Instagram.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter