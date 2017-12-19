BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant went through some vicious battles during their respective careers, including the 2001 NBA Finals.

On Monday night in Los Angeles, the Lakers honored Bryant — the Philadelphia native — by retiring both the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. AI, who was inducted into the Hall Of Fame last year, was in attendance for Kobe’s retirement night.

Sixers forward Robert Covington showed respect to the Black Mamba on Instagram.

 

