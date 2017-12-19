BREAKING: Police: 85-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia
Filed Under:Bike Lanes, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Advocates for better protected bike lanes in Philadelphia took to the streets of Center City on Tuesday morning.

Dozens assembled at 13th and Pine Streets to create a human chain to protect the bike lane.

Organizers are calling on city leaders to spend federal money to make bike lanes safer.

Residents say drivers and cyclists need to be more respectful to one another.

“I’m very respectful of pedestrians and bike riders,” said Angie Vernick. “However, I feel as though they do not respect the laws. They cut in front of you, it happens to me all the time.”

“We need education on all sides about what the laws and the rights are. We need enforcement of the laws, not just for cyclists who might be running a red light, but also for cars who are having unsafe behavior,” said Leigh Goldenberg.

Organizers say they planned this event after a cyclist was fatally struck at 13th and Pine Streets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch