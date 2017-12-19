PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Advocates for better protected bike lanes in Philadelphia took to the streets of Center City on Tuesday morning.
Dozens assembled at 13th and Pine Streets to create a human chain to protect the bike lane.
Organizers are calling on city leaders to spend federal money to make bike lanes safer.
Residents say drivers and cyclists need to be more respectful to one another.
“I’m very respectful of pedestrians and bike riders,” said Angie Vernick. “However, I feel as though they do not respect the laws. They cut in front of you, it happens to me all the time.”
“We need education on all sides about what the laws and the rights are. We need enforcement of the laws, not just for cyclists who might be running a red light, but also for cars who are having unsafe behavior,” said Leigh Goldenberg.
Organizers say they planned this event after a cyclist was fatally struck at 13th and Pine Streets.