By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under:Chris Matthews, President Trump, Robert Mueller, Sen. Al Franken, Tony Schwartz

3:05 pm- On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump makes an address to the public on National Security outlining his focus on peace through strength.

3:35 pm- Video reveals MSNBC’s Chris Matthew ‘uncomfortable’ behavior towards fellow news anchors through out the years.

4:00 pm- The possibility of President Trump firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and what that can mean for the future of politics.

4:35 pm- Republicans looking to push major tax reform bill through before Christmas and how this bill affects everyone.

5:05 pm- Senator Al Franken is urged to reverse his resignation by fellow senators. 

5:35 pm- During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Tony Schwartz states President Trump wants to use the next terrorist attack to declare Martial Law.

 

