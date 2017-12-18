PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To absolutely no one’s surprise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was, appropriately enough, out of this world at the box office.

All the middle installment of the third Star Wars trilogy did to earn its first-place finish was open with an estimated $220-million.

Second place was claimed by the debuting animated attraction, Ferdinand, which took in $13-million.

Rounding pout the top five were holdovers.

Coco was third with $10-million.

Wonder was fourth with $5-million.

And Justice League was fifth with $4-million.

But Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the story as its opening represented the second biggest of all time, topped only by its predecessor, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Is The Force still with us or what?