PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To absolutely no one’s surprise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was, appropriately enough, out of this world at the box office.
All the middle installment of the third Star Wars trilogy did to earn its first-place finish was open with an estimated $220-million.
Second place was claimed by the debuting animated attraction, Ferdinand, which took in $13-million.
Rounding pout the top five were holdovers.
Coco was third with $10-million.
Wonder was fourth with $5-million.
And Justice League was fifth with $4-million.
But Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the story as its opening represented the second biggest of all time, topped only by its predecessor, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Is The Force still with us or what?
