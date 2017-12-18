BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
NEW YORK (AP) — Cue Bruce Springsteen’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town” — some of the lights are being switched off at the Statue of Liberty.

The National Park Service says the monument’s exterior lights will be turned off from Monday evening, Dec. 18, through Thursday Dec. 21.

It’s part of planned work on the island between New York and New Jersey.

Lady Liberty’s torch, crown and pedestal colonnade will still be lit, with help from a backup generator.

The work’s being done at night to avoid outages during visitor hours.

